SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you don’t have a job, Gulfstream just made it that much easier. The company is bringing 1.600 new jobs and investing $150 million into new facilities and planes.

That money and those jobs will go straight into expanding facilities to build three planes. The G400, G500, and G600 are set to hit the production line as soon as possible. Vice President Jay Neely told WSAV they’re excited to welcome new hires and hit the ground running.

“It’s a high-class problem that we need to hire that many people in, and it is a challenge to integrate that many people that quickly but we know how to do it,” Neely said. “As I mentioned already, we’ve added 2,000 employees here as managers since the beginning of last year … and we’re privileged to be the number one business airplane manufacturer or the strongest brand with the strongest product.”

Gulfstream is adding to its existing staff by around 10%. Neely said a majority of the new jobs are in manufacturing and maintenance technicians.

Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis said having a pipeline from the county’s tech schools is a bonus.

“Gulfstream right now has 100 plus kids in the school system that they’re working with and mentorship and partnership. And so we want to expand on that. So to cover our entire county,” Ellis said. “We can get them connected with Savannah Tech, you know, get it checked so that they can get the training, any so they can fulfill these jobs that are coming.”

Along with the job announcement – Gulfstream also showed off its fleet. Letting employees see up close and personal the planes they work on every day. The company also touted some new technology – which allows its pilots to see through clouds.

Neely also said they’ve designed their plane cabins to be as quiet as your average conference room. He added that he takes pride in setting industry standards right here in the Hostess City.

“One-hundred percent of Gulfstream is research and development engineers, laboratories and activities are here in Savannah,” Neely said. “If you see a Gulfstream innovation, you know for sure it was born and raised here in Savannah, Georgia.”