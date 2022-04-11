SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Get ready to set sail as American Queen Voyages is bringing a new boutique cruise experience to the Hostess City.

News 3 was there for a look at the new cruise ship and to learn more about its impact on local tourism.

“Welcome to Savannah,” Mayor Van Johnson proclaimed before pulling the ship’s horn.

As tourism continues to bounce back from COVID Savannah is reminding tourists why it’s known as the Hostess City.

“We’re a city of hospitality,” Johnson said.

The ocean navigator is setting sail from Savannah, starting its first voyage in more than two years.

“We chose Savannah because of the friendly hospitality, the great restaurants, [and] the shops,” said John Waggoner, the founder and chairmen of American Queen Voyages. And the boutique cruise’s 200 guests get a chance to experience that Savannah hospitality before heading out to sea.

“We include a free pre-hotel night stay that has the added advantage of being able to fly people in early so they get to stay at your local hotels, eat at the local restaurants, see the city,” Waggoner said.

Savannah businesses will benefit from the added exposure.

“They’ll be enjoying the shops, and restaurants and retailers throughout the area,” said Joseph Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah. “A number of the retailers I’ve spoken with are very very positive about it.”

Since the pandemic hit, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for local establishments.

“A lot of small businesses are still getting back on their feet so this is another shot in the arm, another boost for them to be able to do that,” Marinelli said.

Setting sail and boosting sales.

“Historically speaking our guests spend about $180 per couple in the local shops and everything,” Waggoner said.

Johnson said the ship is offering a unique opportunity for visitors.

“This is a very unique clientele they’re reaching, but most importantly people who have the opportunity to actually be in our city, visit our city, experience our city before they take off,” Johnson said.

The Ocean Navigator will set sail from Savannah four more times this year and will dock 19 total times in 2022.