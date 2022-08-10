SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The final hiring decision is the city manager’s, but residents will have a chance to weigh in on who will become the next Chief of Police.

During his weekly news conference on Tuesday, Mayor Van Johnson announced a community survey. It’s live now on the city’s website.

You’ll answer six questions about what qualities you think the Savannah Police Chief should have. Johnson says it’s important that all Savannians weigh in.

“A public engagement tool will be developed from the feedback,” Johnson said. “It will be used to formulate the search criteria for our next police chief. So, that is why you haven’t seen an advertisement, because the work is going on to develop the advertisement.”

To participate in the survey, click or tap here.