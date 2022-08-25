SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hundreds of people will head to Lake Mayer this weekend for one of the most visually stunning events Savannah has ever seen. The water lantern festival is a family favorite across the country.

Saturday evening, families will enjoy food trucks and music, all while decorating beautiful floating lanterns with messages of hope, words honoring a lost loved one, or whatever is in their heart.

As the sun goes down you’ll be able to float your lantern out onto Lake Mayer. Festival organizers sais it’s especially meaningful during the pandemic.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday, at Lake Mayer. You’ll start designing your lantern at 6:30 p.m. and launch it into the lake at 8 p.m.

For more information about the Water Lantern Festival, and to buy tickets click here.