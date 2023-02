SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday offers a chance to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the Savannah area.

The ship is expected to arrive in the area around 8:30 a.m., calling on the Port of Savannah at 1:30 p.m.

The length of nearly two football fields, the vessel will be carrying giant cranes.

Track its journey on the live cameras below.

