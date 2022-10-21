SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The hounds will be haunting downtown Savannah this weekend. the annual Wag-O-Ween event returns Saturday.

By the early afternoon Saturday, Pulaski Square will be filled with dogs debuting their Halloween costumes for the year.

Wag-o-ween brings out over 2,000 participants every year and this year is expected to be no different. The event begins at noon in pulaski square. Furry friends and their owners can go door to door at downtown businesses for trick-or-treating.

At 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday in Pulaski Square, one of the main events will take place, the weiner races, although sponsors say any dog that is a weiner at heart can participate.

Tickets are $10 dollars to participate but folks without dogs can still come out and be a part of the event for free.

“So one of the things I love about Wag-O-Ween is that it really is open to the whole community,” Rachel Weymouth said. “This event doesn’t have borders it takes place across downtown, across the city. So even if you don’t have a pet you can come out and enjoy the event. I tell people to come sit at a cafe, watch the parade go by.”

All of the funds raised from this weekend will go to support local animal rescues and help dogs in need get spayed and neutered.