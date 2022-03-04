SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah’s MLK Observance Day Parade is yet another beloved local event sidelined by the pandemic.

“Many of our residents have not been vaccinated,” says MLK Observance Day Association president Deborah Adams. “Many of them refuse to be vaccinated, and after the holidays the numbers tend to spike. That is something we did not want to be faced with on Dr. King’s birthday.”

At the time the association postponed the parade, there was no new date set.

However, there seemed to be hope earlier this week when Mayor Van Johnson said, “I’ve been notified that Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day — which was postponed by the MLK Observance Day Association, because of COVID concerns — will be held on April 16th,” at his weekly press conference.

Adams told News 3 the parade will not be held on April 16, saying the association had given the mayor information without checking their calendars first.

“That is Easter weekend. Doctor King was a Baptist minister, and one thing that we refuse to do is to throw that parade on an Easter weekend when everyone is trying to get themselves prepared for worship service on the next day,” Adams said.

Adams says they haven’t set a new date for the parade for several reasons, including lingering concerns about the pandemic and finding a time when local students can participate without interfering with testing and graduation.

“It may not happen before May. It may not happen until later, and then again it may be postponed and we could have to go forward with next year.”

The MLK Observance Day Association is still seeking volunteers for parade day, whenever it happens. Those interested can call its office at 912-234-5502