SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — So many people make our community phenomenal. Caring power in our community was on full display Tuesday.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire welcomed back the women who rule luncheon after a two-year pause because of COVID.

This program celebrates incredible women who lead and help pave the way for others by fundraising for Women United’s transportation.

Serving as mc I was surrounded by women with superpowers.

Representing generosity, compassion, and leadership, Ellen Bolch was honored as Woman of the Year.

“It means the world to me. I’m no spring chicken,” Bolch said. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and I really always, always just wanted to pave a road that other women could walk down. That’s all I’ve been about.”

Money raised from the event provides transportation assistance in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties.

Improving lives is the mission.

“Whether it’s for work, or school, or training, or food and our Women United Transportation Fund helps people access safe reliable transportation through bus passes, and gas cards and sometimes even minor car repairs that might keep a mom on the road to work and her kids getting to school,” said Brynn Grant, President and CEO of the United Way of The Coastal Empire.

Through the years, more than 2,000 lives have been changed because of this effort.

WSAV was proud to serve as the premier media partner. So far more than 56,000 has been raised thanks to this year’s women who rule event.