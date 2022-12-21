SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, in the spirit of the holidays, a local organization that helps the homeless and others in need, served over 375 meals to local families and homeless individuals in need.

During the free event, Union Mission provided free clothing and household items through their Clothing Closet. In addition, over 40 volunteers helped set up tables, prepare hot to-go boxed meals and spread holiday cheer.

“The holidays are widely regarded as the season of giving,” said Michael Traynor, President & CEO of Union Mission. “Lending a helping hand to someone in need around this time of year can have an especially huge impact. Union Mission is proud to partner with so many in our community to assist those in need.”

Meals were provided by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, with support of Sodexo.

Jackie VanEllison, (pictured second from left) and other Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. members. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. members were there to lend a helping hand by assisting with serving the meals and offering resources.

“We believe in serving our community at every capacity and that’s what we’re out here doing today, serving our community,” said Jackie VanEllison, Parliamentarian and Philo Advisor.

Volunteers plating up meals provided by Gulfstream Aerospace Corportion with the support of Sodexo. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

The meals consisted of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans, cake and pie.

“It’s excellent, I’m grateful to be eating it, you know because I’m not cooking,” said Monica Stewart, who attended the event so that she could get a coat for her daughter. “My favorite is the turkey, it’s so tender. If I can just get my turkey like this when I cook it, it’s so tender and juicy.”

(Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

“Actually, I heard about if from somebody who works here,” Tatiana, a single mother with four kids who attended said. “We’re having a pretty tough year this year, so I guess she thought of us.”

Regarding the meals served Tatiana said, “It was good, the kids enjoyed it.”

When the kids were asked what part of the meal they enjoyed the most they said, “the stuffing and mashed potatoes.” Tatiana responded, “I thought they were going to say dessert.”

Linda Spann, Compassion Church volunteer looks on as another volunteer assists a guest. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

Compassion Christian Church was also there to lend a helping hand as they handed out bags of food and clothing items.

Compassion Church distributed bags filled with food to help those in need this holiday season. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

“We’re here today to serve the community because our hearts and our minds are in that way,” said Linda Spann, Compassion Church volunteer. “We know that it’s a lot of people that’s in need, so we try to reach out to the community as much as possible.”

Union Mission believes care and support are important courses of action throughout the year, not just during the holiday season.

During the cold winter, they will open their doors to allow additional homeless men to stay at Grace House when the weather drops below freezing.

Hats, gloves, men’s sleeping bags, toiletries and personal care items are currently still needed. Donations can be dropped off at 125 Fahm Street between Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.