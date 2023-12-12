SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A suspect has now been arrested in connection with a Tuesday evening shooting in Savannah.

Lindsay Rivers, 28, is accused of shooting a woman and a child in the 200 block of Birchfield Drive, located near Hunter Army Airfield.

According to police, the victims reported that they were shot when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire on them.

The Savannah Police Department said the victims were both transported to the hospital for treatment and are expected to be OK.

Rivers now faces three counts of aggravated assault, one count of cruelty to children and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.