SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A River Street staple will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

Tubby’s Seafood confirmed the news on Facebook.

Well, we were struggling with how to release this sad news, but our kind friend Jesse Blanco helped us find a way. Tubby’s River Street, lovingly named after our dear friend and partner, Stan ‘Tubby’ Strickland, will permanently close at the end of this month. Tubby’s has been serving up wonderful food, libations and memories on Savannah’s Waterfront for 25 years and we are heartbroken we must say goodbye.

According to Blanco’s Eat It & Like It website, Tubby’s was unable to come to terms on a new lease agreement with The River Street Inn, their landlord.

“Our favorite place when we come to Savannah. So sad, but thank you for the years of great memories!” one Facebook user wrote.

“Wow! Tubby’s has been my St Patrick’s Day home since 1997,” another user shared. “The memories and friends I’ve there are many! River Street won’t be the same at all! I’ll miss you Tubby’s and all my waiters, waitresses, bartenders and kitchen staff!”

Still, Tubby’s on River Street is planning to “go out with a bang!”

“Y’all come on down to River Street and see us for the next month,” they wrote on social media.

The Tubby’s Tank House location in Thunderbolt will remain open for business.