SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More 3rd Infantry Division troops are on the way to Europe to support NATO allies amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The troops departed Hunter Army Airfield Friday evening.

More than 3,800 troops already deployed from Savannah in late February and now another 150 will join them.

“It’s like a sustainment company, and so it’s going to support the combat brigade that we just deployed to Germany,” said Maj. Gen. Charlie Costanza. “And they’ll provide maintenance and logistic support for them.”

The 150 troops are en route to Germany for a six-month deployment, however, that timetable is not set in stone.

“Now could it go longer, yes it could always get extended again, depends on the situation,” Costanza said.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter spent time with the service members before they deployed. He also had tough words for the man who started the conflict.

“Obviously Vladimir Putin is a thug,” Carter said. “You know we have no room in this world for someone like that.” As the war rages on, Carter credits bipartisan support for the people of Ukraine.

“Well it is important and it’s important that Ukrainians know that we support them,” Carter said. “It’s important that the free world supports them.”

One of those troops deployed on Friday shared what she’ll miss but also what she’s looking forward to.

“Probably my family, but it’s honestly an honor because you know we’re going there to strengthen our allies,” Denajahmai Burno said.