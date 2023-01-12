Editor’s note: There is some language in this story that some may find offensive.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Christian basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them.

The now deleted tweet made claims of bullying and racist remarks towards players and coaches at a game earlier this week. Jasen Cheatham claimed his players were nearly jumped, called the n-word and even spat on.

Thursday, News 3 obtained what appears to be a vulgar “diss track” that directly references the incident:

“Ay-yo you’re coach a little b**** and he got a little d***. He on twitter posting pics … come and play us little b****.”

The image attached to the track shows people in Savannah Christian uniforms and the school’s logo. It appears to mention the tweets made by the coach and wishes harm on the student body.

“I hope your f****** school catch on fire. I hope your mother f****** bus blow out a tire. I hope your principal get fired. I hope a new one don’t get hired.”

Savannah Christian is aware of the song and the image and the school told News 3 they take this matter very seriously and are working with the proper authorities in an ongoing investigation.

News 3 reached out to Benedictine officials for comment and they told us that there will be a full investigation and they will respond in a way that is consistent with the school’s mission.