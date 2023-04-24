SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A two-day operation focusing on criminal activity and quality of life issues netted 55 arrests and the seizure of 16 guns and narcotics.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) and Georgia State Patrol worked together on April 21 and 22 using intelligence-based policing and executing warrants, officials said.

“This is the third operation we have conducted this year,” SPD Chief Lenny Gunther said in a press release. “Collectively over those three operations, we have arrested 147 people, recovered 31 guns and taken countless drugs off of Savannah streets.”

Total Focus Operation included a search warrant on Friday at a home in the 1300 block of E. 39th Street. Officers recovered four firearms, 365.4 grams of methamphetamine, 446 grams of marijuana, 6.06 grams of M30 pills, 21.4 grams of fentanyl and 9.5 grams of ecstasy.

As a result, three men were charged: Tremaine Grant, 23; Samuel Youmans, 33; and Angelo Mcnair, 35.

“These arrests all involved activities that affect the safety and quality of life for law-abiding members of our community,” Gunther said.

Of the 55 arrests made in Total Focus Operation, 42 were for driving under the influence.

Also seized were 16 guns, 262.07 grams of marijuana, 13.41 grams of crack cocaine, .43 grams of mushrooms, 365 grams of methamphetamine, 446 grams of GLM, 60.6 grams of M30 pills, 21.4 grams of fentanyl and 11.22 grams of ecstasy.

“We plan to continue to conduct these operations frequently, especially as we move into the summer months,” the SPD chief said. “We encourage the community to continue to aid us in our mission of improving safety by sending us tips on illegal activities.

“We must continue to work together to improve conditions and reduce crime in our city.”