SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tourism is a $4.4 billion-dollar industry in the coastal empire and in 2022 Savannah was included in travel and leisure’s top 5 cities to visit in the U.S.

With tourism steadily growing and new projects coming to Savannah, we asked what the benefit will be in the next few years.

Tourism isn’t just about bringing people to the Hostess City.

“Last year was a 4.4-billion-dollar economic impact for the savannah market supporting 28 thousand jobs that’s one in seven jobs,” Michael Owens, CEO/President Tourism Leadership Council said.

It’s also about improving infrastructure and creating jobs for residents of Savannah.

“So, while you may not participate in tourism your neighbor probably does and that’s one of the really important things, we have to remember about the visitation economy is the job and career paths it creates for everyone in tourism you can make a success with a little bit of effort,” Owens explained.

Tide to Town, a highway system specifically for non-motorized vehicles connecting surrounding areas of Savannah is one of many projects bought to the city through tourism funds.

“You get construction jobs out there and so many other opportunities to unlock affordable housing developments that can be adjacent to our transient population and it’s the only thing cities can build to make their citizens happier and healthier,” Alderman Nick Palumbo.

The City of Savannah will be awarded a $23 million dollar grant in the next few months and there will be many new projects coming to the city.

Reporting in Savannah Tyler Nicole WSAV news 3 on your side.