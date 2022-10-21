SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday, the City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a sewage spill at 3001 Chatham Center Drive in Savannah.

The spill, which flowed to a lake at Chatham Center Drive, resulted from overflow caused by a split in the 14-inch force main that serves the Chatham Parkway corridor.

An estimated 6,300 gallons of sewage spilled before being corrected. The restoration of the sewer force main did not affect service to residents or businesses, according to the City of Savannah.

The sewer system was maintained by the utilization of a pump and haul operation with jet vacuum trucks. The incident did not cause any known property damage to residential or business properties.