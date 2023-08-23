SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hostess City is known for having some of the best food around.

Lately, many restaurants here in Savannah have been getting national attention.

One local restaurant has made it in the spotlight as a part of Southern Living magazine’s newly released list.

The South’s Best New Restaurants of 2023 listed Common Thread as number seven of 25 of the best restaurants of 2023.

Restaurants all over the South were evaluated by Southern Living editors based on their food — of course — but also on service, hospitality, and how the restaurant supports and treats its staff and the community.

The Common Thread is known for its dishes made with produce from the owners’ nearby farm, and the menu is globally influenced but made with Southern flavors.

They have dishes varying from different options for dinner, vegetarians and a wide variety of cocktails.

The partners behind Common Thread and its sister restaurant, Farm Bluffton, created the Rootstock Community Foundation, which offers free mental health resources to anyone working in the restaurant industry nationwide.

According to Southern Living, Common Thread may be housed in a beautifully restored Victorian home from the late 1800s, but the food and culture are all about looking ahead and pushing things forward.

Common Thread is located at 122 E 37th St. and is open Sunday through Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m., and on Thursday and Friday from 5 to 10 p.m.