SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — From a shelf to families in need in Savannah, a brand-new shipment of baby formula could soon be helping families.

“This is life sustaining, it’s a life giving need,” said Rena Douse, JC Lewis CEO.

Baby formula is an essential for many families but the ongoing national shortage is leaving parents scouring empty shelves. This week one of Georgia’s largest health plan providers is stocking shelves at pediatric clinics across southwest georgia and in Savannah.

“They’re panicking, what should I do, my baby needs formula, my baby has GI issues,” Douse said.

“Our goal is to use all of our resources to make sure there is a complete and equitable distribution where the need is great,” said Dr. James Richardson, Chief Medical Director of Peach State Health Plan (PSHP) said.

Peach State Health Plan delivered 24 canisters of baby formula to the JC Lewis Primary Health Care Pediatric Center Thursday, allowing the facility to better serve their patients.

“All babies under 6 months of age, ¾’s of them are relying on formula so we understand that the impact is significant,” Richardson said.

The organization is delivering roughly 200 canisters of formula this week to its pediatric clinics but PSHP’s chief medical director says more needs to be done nationally to replenish supplies.

“We understand that this is a small dent into a larger problem,” Richardson said. “Our providers really are looking for more efforts and more resources to be able to supply formula to their babies.”

The Biden administration announced plans on Wednesday to allow international formula makers to continue marketing their supplies in the U.S. to avoid another shortage in the future, which is something Douse says is important.

Rena Douse: “We want to ensure that this doesn’t happen in the future or that there’s measures put in place to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The Biden administration is continuing efforts to replenish the baby formula supply nationally.