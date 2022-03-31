SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is just around the corner and it’s time to start planning what you’re going to do in Savannah. Here is a list of some of the things happening around town to help you in figuring out what you want to do.
Savannah Music Festival
When: All weekend
Where: Multiple locations
Price: Varies, some events are free.
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
First Friday Starland District
When: Friday at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Where: Starland District
Price: Free to attend
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
John Mulaney: From Scratch
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Enmarket Arena
Price: As low as $34.50
A link to a page with event information can be found here.
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
When: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.
Where: Savannah Children’s Theater
Price: $16 to $20
A link to a page with event information can be found here.
Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon & 5k
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
Where: The Drayton Street side of Forsyth Park
Price: $65 to $145
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
Forsyth Farmers Market
When: Saturday at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: Free to attend
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
Oddities Market with Graveface Museum
When: Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
Where: 415 W Boundary St., Bay 6
Price: $5 for basic entry at noon, $20 for early entry at 11 a.m.
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
The Culturist Union B.A.S. pop-up market
When: Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Starland Yard
Price: Free to attend
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
Yoga In the Square
When: Sunday at 1 p.m.
Where: Ellis Square
Price: Free
A link to a page with event information can be found here.
Trivia in the Beer Garden
When: Sunday at 7 p.m.
Where: Moon river Brewing Company
Price: Free
A link to a page with event information can be found here.
Know of something else going on this weekend? Send an email to digital@wsav.com with the event information.