SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is just around the corner and it’s time to start planning what you’re going to do in Savannah. Here is a list of some of the things happening around town to help you in figuring out what you want to do.

Savannah Music Festival

When: All weekend

Where: Multiple locations

Price: Varies, some events are free.

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

First Friday Starland District

When: Friday at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Where: Starland District

Price: Free to attend

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

John Mulaney: From Scratch

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Price: As low as $34.50

A link to a page with event information can be found here.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

When: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.

Where: Savannah Children’s Theater

Price: $16 to $20

A link to a page with event information can be found here.

Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon & 5k

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

Where: The Drayton Street side of Forsyth Park

Price: $65 to $145

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

Forsyth Farmers Market

When: Saturday at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Free to attend

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

Oddities Market with Graveface Museum

When: Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Where: 415 W Boundary St., Bay 6

Price: $5 for basic entry at noon, $20 for early entry at 11 a.m.

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

The Culturist Union B.A.S. pop-up market

When: Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Starland Yard

Price: Free to attend

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

Yoga In the Square

When: Sunday at 1 p.m.

Where: Ellis Square

Price: Free

A link to a page with event information can be found here.

Trivia in the Beer Garden

When: Sunday at 7 p.m.

Where: Moon river Brewing Company

Price: Free

A link to a page with event information can be found here.

Know of something else going on this weekend? Send an email to digital@wsav.com with the event information.