SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Spring has sprung in Savannah and so it’s time to start enjoying the great outdoors again. Here is a list of events happening this weekend to get you out on the town.

Campfire Night

When: Friday, April 15 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: A price is not listed.

A link to more information can be found here.

Parks After Dark: Full Moon Hike

When: Friday, April 15 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Wormsloe Historic Site

Price: $7 to $15 each

A link to more information can be found here.

Archery Class

When: Saturday, April 16 at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: $10 per person, equipment provided.

A link to more information can be found here.

Forsyth Farmers Market

When: Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Free to attend

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

Cars for the Community

When: Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 450 GA-204

Price: $15 per show car

A link to more information can be found here.

Free Family Weekend

When: Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, Apr 17, 5 PM

Where: The Jepson Center and Telfair Academy

Price: Free for local residents

A link to more information can be found here.

Yoga + Sips at The Kimpton Brice Hotel

When: Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Kimpton Brice Hotel

Price: $20 per person, reservations required

A link to more information can be found here.

Easter Farmers Market

When: Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Island Farmers’ Market

Price: A price is not listed.

A link to more information can be found here.

Je, Tukirudi?

An MFA Fibers Thesis Exhibition

When: All weekend

Where: Cedar House Gallery

Price: A price is not listed.

A link to more information can be found here.

Red Shoes Run

When: All Weekend

Where: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire

Price: Varies but starts at $30 per person

A link to more information can be found here.

Third Weekend Arts, Crafts & Entertainment Festival

When: All Weekend

Where: River Street

Price: Free to attend.

A link to more information can be found here.