SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Spring has sprung in Savannah and so it’s time to start enjoying the great outdoors again. Here is a list of events happening this weekend to get you out on the town.
Campfire Night
When: Friday, April 15 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: A price is not listed.
Parks After Dark: Full Moon Hike
When: Friday, April 15 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Wormsloe Historic Site
Price: $7 to $15 each
Archery Class
When: Saturday, April 16 at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: $10 per person, equipment provided.
Forsyth Farmers Market
When: Saturday, April 9 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: Free to attend
Cars for the Community
When: Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 450 GA-204
Price: $15 per show car
Free Family Weekend
When: Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, Apr 17, 5 PM
Where: The Jepson Center and Telfair Academy
Price: Free for local residents
Yoga + Sips at The Kimpton Brice Hotel
When: Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Kimpton Brice Hotel
Price: $20 per person, reservations required
Easter Farmers Market
When: Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Island Farmers’ Market
Price: A price is not listed.
Je, Tukirudi?
An MFA Fibers Thesis Exhibition
When: All weekend
Where: Cedar House Gallery
Price: A price is not listed.
Red Shoes Run
When: All Weekend
Where: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire
Price: Varies but starts at $30 per person
Third Weekend Arts, Crafts & Entertainment Festival
When: All Weekend
Where: River Street
Price: Free to attend.
