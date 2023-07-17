SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the oldest, if not the oldest, buildings in Savannah, now known as The Pirates’ House restaurant, holds a rich history, as well as phantoms from the past.

“Well, this place is very weird and very old, quite historic, and been through a lot,” said Caroline Drwiega, also known as the infamous female pirate she portrays, Anne Boney, who has been with The Pirates’ House for 14 years. “It’s a staple, you know, the oldest and largest restaurant building in the city.”

The restaurant has had its fair share of ghostly encounters.

Glasses from tables have been seen to be knocked off the table out of thin air, and in one instance, a liquor bottle from the bar flew from the shelf onto the floor.

Security cameras caught the bar incident, but News 3 was not able to attain such footage.

Some skeptics are out there including General Manager Griffin Burgman, who knows about the weird occurrences but does not believe they were due to ghosts.

“So, my wife will kill me for this, but I personally don’t have any issues with ghosts,” said Burgman.

Built in 1734, just one year after James Oglethorpe landed on Savannah’s shores, the restaurant was originally a house for the gardener of the first experimental garden in America called The Trustees’ Garden.

The Pirates’ House Street View

Nineteen years later as Savannah transformed into a seaport town, The Herb House became an inn catered to sailors after a long trip by sea.

Drwiega notes that the restaurant could be haunted due to the rum cellar, located underneath the restaurant, which connects to a tunnel that leads to the Savannah River where many men were kidnapped.

“Some of the guys that were kidnapped didn’t make it out of there alive,” she said.

Rum Cellar

Drwiega told News 3 nonchalantly, “A couple of hundred sailors in the cellar, and in a former residential home from the original column, there is a little boy that haunts that building.”

No one knows the little boy’s origins, but it’s said he is often seen on the steps of The Herb House connected to the restaurant.

“He’s been there for a while,” said Drwiega. “The little boy has been seen numerous times. He has blonde hair, he wears a white shirt and he shows up on the staircase.”

Drwiega also mentions a woman in an 18th-century blue dress who has been seen walking past patrons. She recalls a story from a customer:

“A couple of ladies were waiting for a trolley one day, sitting on the bench. One saw a lady walk by and said ‘Oh hey, what are you dressed up for?’ thinking she was a tour guide, and the second lady said, ‘Who are you talking to?’, ‘Oh this lady righ—,’ and no one was there.”

The inn/tavern became a maritime museum until it was renovated in 1953 by Herbert Smith Traub Jr. & James T. Casey. During the remodeling to become The Pirates’ House it is today, a secret chamber was found underneath the house. To this day no one knows why, when or for what purpose the chamber was built.

The secret chamber

“It could’ve been something highly disgustingly illegal that only if you knew about my word of mouth,” Drweida suggested. “Tough to say.”

Whether you believe the tales or not, The Pirates’ House continues to fascinate tourists and locals alike with the secrets it inhabits within its walls.