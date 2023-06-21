SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The proposed 2023 millage rate maintains its record low since 1987, and Mayor Van Johnson says that money raised will go towards fixing city problems.

The millage rate for 2022 is currently 12.2 mills. The new proposed millage rate still stands at that same rate.

In Wednesday’s weekly debrief, Mayor Johnson talked about the persistent flood issues in various neighborhoods. He says even though the city has invested in solutions for the past thirty years, heavy rains still leave some neighborhoods waterlogged.

“It has rained all this week,” Mayor Johnson said. “And we see proof positive that we still have a long way to go.”

The mayor also added that keeping the current millage rate will allow the city to pay for more stormwater system improvement projects.

“Savannah is a beautiful but low-lying city,” Mayor Johnson said. “And many of our neighborhoods, some of our streets and corridors have historically been subjected to water intrusion during heavy storm events.”

The city has scheduled three public meetings on the issue. One is scheduled for June 22 at 6:30 p.m.