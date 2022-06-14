SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mashama Bailey of The Grey in Savannah took home one of the top honors at the James Beard Awards Monday night.

After having won Best Chef Southeast in 2019, Bailey can add Outstanding Chef to her list of honors from the James Beard Foundation.

Considered by many as the Oscars of the culinary world, the awards recognize the nation’s best chefs, restaurateurs, authors and journalists.

While the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the awards for the last two years, allegations of a lack of diversity and harassment reportedly exacerbated the halt. The organization said it’s since amended the award voting process and made other efforts to focus on diversity and inclusion.

“Today a little Black girl or a little Black boy can see themselves as a future Outstanding Chef,” Bailey said, met with applause from the crowd in Chicago.

“They can see themselves in a space that they have never seen before and do what they could not think was possible,” she continued in her acceptance speech. “And until just a few minutes ago — that was me.”

Located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in a restored Greyhound bus depot, The Grey pairs its casual bar with the best of southern cuisine.

Bailey and Johno Morisano partnered to open the restaurant in late 2014.