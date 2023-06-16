SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two teenagers are facing kidnapping charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a 6-year-old in the backseat.

Thursday night, the Savannah Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a white 2017 Nissan Maxima, with a child in the vehicle.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), after stealing the car, Arkier Johnson and Jaidyn Green left the child on the side of the road.

Around 10:45 p.m., GSP troopers were alerted that the vehicle was traveling south on Montgomery and 54th streets. GSP said troopers saw the vehicle stopped at a nearby gas station.

That’s when the driver and two passengers started running away from the car.

While troopers were able to locate Johnson and Green, GSP lost sight of the other passenger.

The child was found safe.

Meanwhile, Johnson and Green, both 17 years old, face multiple charges in the case.

Johnson has been charged with kidnapping, DUI and theft among other charges. Green faces kidnapping, theft and obstruction charges, among others.