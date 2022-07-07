SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenage girl was critically injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened on Shellbark Way around 12:30 a.m. Mercedes Contreras, 18, was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of her life-threatening injuries.

SPD said detectives interviewed persons of interest and does not believe it was a random shooting.

Police urge anyone with information to call 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.