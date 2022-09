SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Talmadge and Sidney Lanier bridges will close tomorrow at 9 a.m. due to possible gale-force winds caused by Hurricane Ian, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

Houlihan Bridge will also close for maritime traffic, effective immediately, however, will remain open for vehicular traffic, GDOT said.

The Coastal Empire should begin feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian starting Thursday night.