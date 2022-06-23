SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It was summer fun with a purpose. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and police department teamed up with some local kids for a game of kickball.

The goal was not just to have a good time, but also to build relationships. Kids came out Thursday to play sports and get to know local police officers better.

“Policing is a people business, it’s all about relationships at the end of the day, and this is the good stuff, this is I think what builds an officer’s spirit,” Chief Jeff Hadley said.

A game of kickball creating strong community bonds on and off the field.

“Every year we partner with the sheriff’s department and they do an amazing job with these children, from playing kickball to bringing the dogs out to talking to them about being safe,” said Beverlee Trotter, director of Savannah Youth City.

And a little friendly competition is a welcome part of the day’s activities.

“One of the things I look forward to is coming out here to help kick Chief Hadley in the kickball game,” Sheriff John Wilcher said.

Getting kids active for a good cause.

“We’ve gotta get kids out, because the only thing left to do in this community when you’re a kid and you’re at home is TikTok or playing Fortnite or doing something that’s really not stimulating you’re brain,” Trotter said. “So we want kids out in the sunshine, enjoying some vitamin D and enjoying their community and learning more about where they live.”

Organizers said this event is all about engaging the children, teaching them about safety and creating lasting community relationships.

“We all play a role in our community and trying to relate and build trust with individuals, and what a better way to do it, to come out on a warm, it is a warm summer day, but let them know that we care, that we’re genuine and intentional about what we do, maybe have a little bit of food and drink and just get to know each other,” Hadley said.