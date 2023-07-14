SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Girls in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System grades fifth through eighth had an eventful last day at the “Girls Who Code Camp” Friday afternoon.

“The Girls Who Code Camp” is a weeklong program teaching girls how to code using MIT Scratch, HTML and CSS. This allowed 33 girls to create games and build their own websites.

Jennifer Bonnett, the executive director of Creative Coast, said this is important for local girls, especially with the new development and job opportunities in the area.

“The more girls learn about tech, the more the girls will be prepared for the future,” Bonnett said. “When you look at somebody like the Hyundai, who’s building their Metaplant here, they’re going to build the most sophisticated factory with the coolest cars right down the road and we want these girls to take those jobs in the future.”

A New Hampstead seventh grader said she already had some background in basic coding before the camp. Her dad is a computer scientist and spending a week at the camp has taught her in-depth skills that she can take with her in the future.

Bunny Ware was also at Friday’s final day of camp to capture some special moments.

“I could see myself doing some more coding in the future,” Reyanshi Shrestha said.

When asking an upcoming sixth grader, Zoe Chronopoulos from Richmond Hill Middle School, what her future goals are when it comes to coding, she said she wants to create websites that will help people and the environment. She also told WSAV she wasn’t sure about coding, but this camp has opened her eyes.

Zoe Chow, the lead high school instructor for the camp, said she has learned a lot from this group of girls.

“I learned about working with kids and how to teach them,” Chow said. “And I also learned a lot about what’s a common error for kids to make in code, so I am able to spot it out easier.”

This camp was funded, in part, by the Helmet Foundation and the city of Savannah. In partnership with Georgia Southern University, they were able to use campus classrooms to learn new skills.