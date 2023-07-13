SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Like two old friends, chatting it up over a cigarette in the shade on a 90-degree day in downtown Savannah, Johnny and Raymond McArther talk about what’s going on in the news, share daily quotes and discuss philosophy.

Johnny, a 52-year-old black man from Alabama, and Raymond, a 57-year-old white man from Georgia, have one thing in common — they are both homeless.

“What’s funny is that I can walk downtown and I can see where they got dog bowls out for water, even at clothing stores, they’ll tell you ‘No public bathrooms’ or ‘We don’t have any water,’” said Johnny. “When you look at it, it feels like my life is not even worth more than a dog’s life.”

In the Savannah heat and wearing the same clothes they have been wearing for the past two months, the two men share their stories of life living on the streets. How did they get here? How do they survive? And what change do they want to see going forward?

Johnny

Johnny moved to Savannah, where he met a woman and got married. They were together for 10 years and everything was fine until he violated his probation and was sent to jail for three months. When he got out, he was met with divorce papers.

Johnny enrolled in a jail-release rehabilitation program for a few months to get back on his feet. He found a job, saved money for his own place and became a team lead as a forklift operator in a shipping department.

When things were looking up for Johnny, his car engine stopped working. He was unable to commute to work and lost his job.

“I went through my savings trying to keep up with my rent,” said Johnny.

Once the savings dried, up he was out of a home, so he packed everything into his car. Unfortunately, he parked illegally and his car was soon towed, losing his bank cards and identification.

Johnny says this all happened in the span of three months.

“My birth certificate is in Alabama. I don’t have any identification to get my birth certificate. They say I need $28 to get it but I ain’t got a job because I don’t have any identification,” said Johnny. “So I’m at catch-22 right now, the only thing stopping me is $28 dollars.”

He’s slept i local shelters a couple of times but explains that not all shelters are free or clean and that he felt better sleeping on a park bench.

“The last two shelters I slept at had bed bugs,” said Johnny. “And you have more homeless people than you have shelters.”

Johnny’s family back in Alabama has no idea that he is homeless, and he feels shame thinking about asking his parents for money.

“My mother is 73 years old, she doesn’t need that extra pressure in her life,” said Johnny. “Like the old saying goes, this is the bed I made so I have to lay in it.”

Johnny drinks from time to time and steers clear of hard drugs like crack cocaine, heroin and meth, which he has seen other people on the streets struggling with. He says it’s very easy to get those drugs, with many users mixing in fentanyl.

“Drugs is a big issue in America, period,” said Johnny. “This stuff is flowing everywhere around here, we had people who died with that fentanyl sh—. They’re putting it in everything.”

Johnny is working on getting a new identification to get a job and save up for a place of his own. He also wants to go back to school to get a degree in business management.

Raymond McArther

McArther has been homeless for 12 years after also being divorced by his wife and losing his job selling adjustable beds.

News 3 asked how he survives his day-to-day, with McArther responding, “Food, sleep, food, booze, sleep.

“It’s sad but true, it’s the only medicine that helps me forget the pain.”

Staying away from local shelters, he prefers to stay in a motel. When the money runs low, he goes to sleep on streets, porches or bridges, and relies on local organizations like the Emmaus House to get food and shower.

“I’d rather sleep on the street,” said McArther. “There’s just not enough. It’s just so depressing like jail, and if they really helped people, we would be paying taxes again.”

McArther notes that life on the streets in Savannah is manageable in the winter when he can put on blankets and jackets to stay warm. In the summer, it’s a “nightmare” because there is no escaping the heat.

He makes sure to stay in the shade and drink plenty of water, but that can only do so much when it’s 95 degrees outside.

“We’re out here on the streets, we’re fellow human beings, and Van Johnson can do something about it,” said McArther. “We have a system that is so corrupt, and it’s skewed to be corrupt.”

With little trust in politics, McArther would like to see more action from community leaders and says if he was provided somewhere to get back on his feet, he would no longer be in this situation.

“I’m worthless, I don’t know. God just hasn’t squashed me yet,” said McArther, to which Johnny responded, “You know why? Because he’s not finished with you yet.”