SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County residents are still getting back on their feet two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Job loss and soaring rent costs are leaving some falling behind on their bills.

Since March 2020, the cost of a studio apartment in Savannah has increased by 60%, according to data site Zumper. Representative Carl Gilliard of Garden City called the rising prices “atrocious” and said it’s time to get people the help they need.

After feeling a financial pinch himself in 2009 during the recession, Gilliard said he wanted to help people stay afloat.

“I was working a job, making six figures and had to give up my home, had to give up my car,” he said. “I could not afford it, I’d just purchased a home. And there was nobody to help us.”

Gilliard has been working with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to help residents get assistance paying their rent, utility bills and down payments. Through their collaboration, 244 people were able to get adequate housing.

The Georgia Rental Assistance Program can provide up to 18 months of relief, with more than $8 million available to Chatham County residents impacted by the pandemic — and another allocation on the way.

“A lot of people were out of work, a lot of people were not able to work,” Gilliard said. “And there were those who didn’t qualify for COVID money and so they went and got back in their rent. They were backlogging their rent, backlogging their utilities, some people got evicted.”

There are some qualifications you have to meet — including making under 80% of the county’s median income, proof you have lost income throughout the pandemic or are at risk of facing homelessness.

According to the Census Bureau, 21% of Savannah residents live below the poverty line. Gilliard said he plans to push legislation to address rising rent costs in the city, but said it will take local, state and national leaders getting on board.

“The working poor cannot afford that level of increased rent,” Gilliard said. “That’s just an atrocity. And one of the things that we’ve got to do is be able to have a commonality with those landlords and say ‘that’s not fair.’”

Gilliard said he will meet with Georgia’s Board of Realtors on Tuesday and plans to discuss ways to control rising rent costs.

To see if you’re eligible and to apply for the Georgia Rental Assistance Program, click or tap here.