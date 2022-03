SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — St. Joseph’s/Candler lifted restrictions on visitation Tuesday, citing the decreasing number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

While there are no restrictions on visitors, they are still required to wear masks. Visiting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

However, St. Joseph’s/Candler urges anyone who’s sick or has flu-like symptoms to not visit patients. It also said visitor restrictions could return if COVID infections ramp up.