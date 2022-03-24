SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — St. Joseph’s/Candler Clays Charity Shoot and Auction broke its fundraising record for cancer programs and research.

The charity raised $207,220 during its Candler Clay’s two-day event. The event brings a charity auction and a clay shooting competition.

“Candler Clays celebrated its 20th anniversary reaching a record goal led by more sponsors than ever before,” said Vernice Rackett, Executive Director of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Foundations. “Loyal sporting clays enthusiasts traveled from Boston, Bluffton, Greenville and Hilton Head for this hallmark event.”

The funds are going to benefit the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion. The funds will go towards Cancer Care initiatives in Savannah, Bluffton, Hilton Head and surrounding areas.

For more information or to make a donation, click or tap here.