SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The square formerly known as Calhoun Square is now known as Taylor Square, named after Savannah-born Susie King Taylor.

In November 2022, the square’s name, “Calhoun” was removed due to John C. Calhoun’s position on slavery.

The square has been a popular topic and changing the name has been discussed for several months. Taylor’s name won out among several top contenders voted by the community.

Taylor was known as America’s first black nurse and for founding schools for freed slaves after the Civil War.