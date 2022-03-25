SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Springfield Terrace School was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to the City of Savannah. The city nominated the school last year.

The register identifies historic buildings, districts and more that are worthy of preservation by the federal government.

The elementary school was built in 1926 on Hastings Street and served the Springfield Terrace, Water Works, Brickyard, Carver Village, Flatland Village and Collat’s Quarters communities. It later became known as the Pearl Lee Smith School and Olgethrope Charter Academy.

It’s currently the only surviving one-story public school building constructed in the early 20th century, according to the City of Savannah.

“The school is significant for its association with African American education in Chatham County,” the city said.