SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been three years since Sgt. Kelvin Ansari died in the line of duty.

Ansari, a Savannah Police officer and U.S. Army veteran, was shot and killed by Edward Fuller, an armed robbery suspect, on May 11, 2019.

The suspect escaped as other officers tended to Ansari, who had been hit in his femoral artery and eventually bled to death.

Fifteen minutes later, officers fatally shot Fuller. A Chatham County grand jury later decided the officers were justified in their use of deadly force.

The anniversary of Ansari’s death falls on the second day of National Police Week, which is held each year to honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices.

Ansari was a 10-year veteran of the Savannah Police Department and spent 21 years in the Army. He was 50 years old and the father of four children.

“As we go on and continue our mission to protect and serve, the pain may get easier but the deep scars are still there,” the Savannah Police Department shared on Facebook. “His memory, his smile, his laughter, his voice and the lessons he taught live on in all of our minds.”

The department held a minute of silence at noon Wednesday in Ansari’s honor.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the night Ansari died is one he’ll always remember.

“RIP Savannah Police Department Sergeant Kelvin Ansari. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” he wrote online.

Rep. Carter honors Sgt. Ansari at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial (@RepBuddyCarter, Twitter)

During National Police Week, a candlelight vigil is held in Washington, D.C. to memorialize fallen officers. This year’s service on Friday will honor 619 officers, whose names will be added to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial.

Rep. Buddy Carter visited the memorial this week where he laid a wreath in Ansari’s honor.