SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department needs help locating a missing teen.

According to police, Zhawaun Ruth, 17, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 leaving Brewer Street. Ruth was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.

He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 148 pounds. Police say that he could be in the Brewer Street neighborhood or possibly near Draper and Cape streets.

Police urge anyone who sees him to call 911.