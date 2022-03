SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen Monday in the Windsor Forest area.

Arianna Hoover is 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pants.

If you see Arianna, SPD encourages you to call 911.