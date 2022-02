SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing 71-year-old with dementia.

Catherine Williams was last seen leaving Memorial Health around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

She’s described as 5-foot-7 and 230 pounds. SPD said Williams was last seen wearing a red sweater and tan/white pants.

The department released two surveillance photos of Williams showing the clothing in reference.

Anyone who sees the missing woman is asked to call 911.