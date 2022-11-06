SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday at Jefferson and W. Julian Street in downtown Savannah.

Police say that they have arrested a 27-year-old Savannah man who was connected to an overnight shooting that left a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman injured on November 6.

The initial investigation led police to believe that the male victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.

The suspect was quickly identified by detectives as Joshua Bowser who was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, obstruction, marijuana less than an ounce, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This is an ongoing investigation.