SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One man was injured after a shooting in Savannah early Wednesday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the scene of a shooting in the 700 block of West 44th St.

Police say an adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD continues to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 on-air and online for more details.