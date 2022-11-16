SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Speed zone cameras will be added outside Susie King Taylor Community School with the 30-day warning period beginning Nov. 18.

This follows a series of measures that the Savannah Police Department has taken in order to reduce speeding in school zones across the city. Previously, the city installed cameras in 10 school zones in early October including Garrison School of the Arts, Largo-Tibet Elementary, Myers Middle School, Savannah Classical Academy, Savannah High, Shuman Elementary, White Bluff Elementary and Windsor Forest Elementary.

Cameras installed in October have already passed the 30-day warning period and ticketing began on Nov. 4.

Police say that the goal is to place cameras in all school zones within the City of Savannah with each new camera going through a 30-day warning cycle before ticketing officially begins.

Driving 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit will receive a citation in the mail. This means that if the flashing light speed limit is 25 mph, the driver will be given a ticket at 36 mph. Once the lights turn off, the speed limit may rise to 35 mph, and you would be ticketed at 46 mph.