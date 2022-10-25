SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a targeted three-day operation from October 18 to 20.

According to police, the operation targeted suspects for violent crimes as well as domestic and felony cases that led to 10 arrests, the seizure of guns and drugs, and more than $15,000.

“Our Violent Crimes Task Force has been tasked with locating outstanding suspects in our community and to bring them in to face their charges for violent crimes, and they did just that, bringing along with the suspects’ guns and drugs that are continuing to cause problems in our community,” Interim Chief Lenny Gunther said. “The task force plans to continue its focus on prolific offenders and will conduct frequent operations to apprehend them.”

The operation resulted in eight felony arrests and two misdemeanor arrests. Police also recovered two firearms, one of which was stolen, and the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana and more than $15,000.

The Strategic Investigations Unit says they have had a renewed focus and enhanced approach to crime since July.

Anyone with information that will assist SPD in its investigative efforts should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.