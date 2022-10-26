SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah on Thursday, Oct. 27 and will run until Nov. 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road.

The fair will have dozens of rides, games and food. This year’s shows will feature Magic Mark, 5-star Petting Zoo (includes pony rides), Master of Chainsaws, Rosaire’s Royal Racers, and Jurassic Kingdom.

Gate admission is $10. Kids 5 and under get in free. Ride ticket prices start at $1.50 per ticket. Unlimited ride bands can be purchased for $25 until Oct. 27. After that they can be purchased for $30. To purchase an admission ticket and unlimited ride bands click here.