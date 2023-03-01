SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The City of Savannah is taking more steps to go green.

This time they are relying on the power of the sun. Today, crews installed solar panels on the roof of the Floyd Adams services complex.

It’s part of a 19 building portfolio that will all soon have solar panels.

City leaders say they are building toward the future

“This already looks very futuristic out here and we’re catching a glimpse of Savannah’s future,” says district 4’s alderman Nick Palumbo.

The City of Savannah is looking to the sun for energy – with its 100% Savannah plan.

The goal is that by 2035 all electricity consumed within the city will be from renewable energy sources and that by 2050—that will extend to all other energy sources.

With that in mind, on Wednesday, yet another city building is outfitted with solar panels.

“This should be an integrative part of our portfolio for all city buildings especially when you have this real estate that’s readily accessed and available,” says Palumbo. “It makes perfect sense for us to install solar panels.”

And because of a solar energy procurement agreement, the city did not have to pay any money upfront to get things moving.

“So the upfront cost is nothing,” said Clean Energy program manager, Alicia Brown. “Over 25 years we expect all 19 facilities to be about 6 million dollars with the savings being greater than that.”

City leaders say going green is an investment that will pay off in the future.

“When we pursued the 100 percent clean energy goal we always dreamed a day like this would come,” says Palumbo. “Not only do these panels pay for themselves, they actually return a net benefit to the taxpayer to the tune of 50,000 per year once we get all of these installed. So that’s a full time police officer that we can put on the street that pays for itself.”

News 3 spoke to crew members on site that said the installation process for the solar panels is not too timely and only took a couple of days to install at the Floyd Adams services complex center