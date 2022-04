photo: Savannah Fire Department

photo: Savannah Fire Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say a slow-moving train struck a tractor-trailer on Marine Terminal Drive Tuesday morning.

The collision — between President and Altamaha streets — caused fuel to leak from the truck, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

Around 10 a.m., the department confirmed no one was injured in the incident and the leak had not caused any environmental hazards.

Traffic delays were reported on President Street as crews responded to the crash scene.