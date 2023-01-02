SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Organizers of a local monthly networking event celebrated their contributions to local charities, raking in more than $15,000 in 2022.

Sips at the Station happens on the third Tuesday of every month during happy hour at the Ardsley Station restaurant in Savannah. Each event features special pop-up shops, raffle items and music. Guests are encouraged to make a $10 donation.

In 2022 the effort raised more than $15,000 for non-profits like The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Shelter From The Rain.

It’s a partnership between the restaurant, Simply Savannah Marketing and The Savannah Master Calendar. The effort continues in January.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.