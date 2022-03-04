SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a shots fired incident in Savannah, police confirmed Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at Pennsylvania Avenue and Capital Street, located a block away from Savannah Early College High School.

According to the Savannah Police Department, there’s no indication anyone was struck by gunfire.



Further details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident can submit a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.