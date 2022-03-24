SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The shoeless Joe Jackson Museum and Baseball Library is giving back to the community that he once called home.

In December, the museum launched its brand new literacy program. Meant to provide local neighborhoods with access to free books.

On Wednesday, representatives from the museum unveiled the newest book box at the former site of the Bolton Street Park, 721 E. Bolton Street, the earliest professional baseball diamond in Savannah. Now occupied by Fairmount Baptist Church.

“Since Joe never learned how to read or write, he started working in the cotton mills at the age of 6, never went to school a day in his life, one of the important issues that we like to promote at our museum is literacy, and so we started this community book box program, very similar to the little free libraries program, where we put these boxes full of free books for the community all over,” said Dan Wallach, Exec. Director of the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum & Baseball Library.

Jackson was a member of the 1909 Savannah Indians of the South Atlantic League and won the batting title that year while they playing their games at Bolton Street Park, now home of Fairmount Baptist church on East Bolton Street.

Bolton Street Park was not only home to Joe Jackson for a season as he made his way up to the majors, but it also served as the home field for many local Savannah teams from 1886 to 1909. Dozens of major leaguers once called Bolton Street Park home, including Hall of Famers Fred Clarke & Hank O’Day.

This is the second book box unveiled by the museum.

They plan to continue placing these boxes in all parts of the country where Jackson either worked, played, or owned property.

To learn more about the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum and Baseball Library’s efforts to promote literacy, you can click here.