SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is expecting potential detours for riders as the city of Savannah begins construction on the third and final phase of the Waters Avenue Streetscape Project.

CAT is anticipating potential road closures on Waters Avenue between 37th Street and Victory Drive occurring on a regular basis starting June 15 and lasting up to seven months.

The following CAT bus stops could be impacted:

Outbound Waters Rd. Missed Stops : 40th St. Victory Dr.

: Outbound Alternate Stops: 37th St. O/B 45th St. South of Victory Dr.

Inbound Waters Rd. Missed Stops : Victory Dr. 42nd St. 39th St. 37th St. on Waters.

: Inbound Alternate Stop: 12 Henry O/B Stop on 37th St. 45th St. South of Victory Dr. (Parkside)



CAT said it’s prepared to make small detours as needed in order to keep fixed-route services running smoothly. Officials said they’re also working with the city to cause minimal disruptions.