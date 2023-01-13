SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several downtown streets will shut down on Monday for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Those streets will shut down an hour prior. The staging area will close traffic at 6 a.m. on East Broad and Price streets, from Liberty to Gwinnett streets.

From there, the parade marches north to Broughton Street, then west down Broughton to MLK Jr. Boulevard, then it heads south on MLK to Anderson Street.

On Friday, the city will begin posting “No Parking Zone” notices along the route. The city said any car parked in the zones after 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 16 will be towed.

You can park for free on the street throughout the city as long as it’s not in a no parking zone.

If you can’t make it in person, you can watch the full parade on WSAV.